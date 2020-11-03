‘COVID Cut-Off 10-Day Challenge’ in Reno County, Nov. 4-13

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of Reno County Health Department

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson Clinic, the City of Hutchinson, and the Reno County Health Department are asking all Reno County residents to take the COVID Cut-Off 10-Day Challenge, November 4-13, in their collective efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, and protecting residents from critical illness.

The organizing entities are asking Reno County residents for the following commitment during these 10 days:

  • Wear a mask AND distance 6 feet at all times in indoor spaces (outside of home), plus maintain at least 6 feet of distance outdoors
  • Avoid being indoors with non-household members except for school, work that can’t be done from home, and activities deemed absolutely essential
  • Work from home, if possible, and hold meetings online rather than in person
  • Hold gatherings online rather than in person, and avoid situations that involve singing, refreshments, and other high-risk activities
  • Support local stores by wearing a mask, social distancing when in person, and if possible, ordering online or by phone with curbside delivery
  • Support local restaurants by getting take-out rather than dining in
  • Continue to maintain healthy behaviors by keeping up with routine physician, dental, and eye appointments
  • Maintain a balanced diet and routine exercise

Reno County residents are asked and encouraged to do the following:

  • Encourage your employees, constituents, and friends to participate in the challenge
    • Spread the word via social media and your other usual communications channels
    • Graphics are attached for you to use
  • Make a personal public commitment to the challenge by using the Facebook profile frame provided on the Reno County Emergency Management Facebook page
  • Promote and attend the COVID Cut-Off Virtual Town Hall this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Healthcare leaders will be discussing the current Reno County COVID situation and answering questions. Watch on the Reno County YouTube Channel or on the Reno County Emergency Management Facebook page.  
  • Highlight your organization’s participation
    • Several local businesses and organizations are planning online at-home activities for particular nights. If you come up with something to promote your business/organization, let us know so we can feature it on our social media and other channels.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories