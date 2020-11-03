‘COVID Cut-Off 10-Day Challenge’ in Reno County, Nov. 4-13

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson Clinic, the City of Hutchinson, and the Reno County Health Department are asking all Reno County residents to take the COVID Cut-Off 10-Day Challenge, November 4-13, in their collective efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, and protecting residents from critical illness.
The organizing entities are asking Reno County residents for the following commitment during these 10 days:
- Wear a mask AND distance 6 feet at all times in indoor spaces (outside of home), plus maintain at least 6 feet of distance outdoors
- Avoid being indoors with non-household members except for school, work that can’t be done from home, and activities deemed absolutely essential
- Work from home, if possible, and hold meetings online rather than in person
- Hold gatherings online rather than in person, and avoid situations that involve singing, refreshments, and other high-risk activities
- Support local stores by wearing a mask, social distancing when in person, and if possible, ordering online or by phone with curbside delivery
- Support local restaurants by getting take-out rather than dining in
- Continue to maintain healthy behaviors by keeping up with routine physician, dental, and eye appointments
- Maintain a balanced diet and routine exercise
Reno County residents are asked and encouraged to do the following:
- Encourage your employees, constituents, and friends to participate in the challenge
- Spread the word via social media and your other usual communications channels
- Graphics are attached for you to use
- Make a personal public commitment to the challenge by using the Facebook profile frame provided on the Reno County Emergency Management Facebook page
- Promote and attend the COVID Cut-Off Virtual Town Hall this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Healthcare leaders will be discussing the current Reno County COVID situation and answering questions. Watch on the Reno County YouTube Channel or on the Reno County Emergency Management Facebook page.
- Highlight your organization’s participation
- Several local businesses and organizations are planning online at-home activities for particular nights. If you come up with something to promote your business/organization, let us know so we can feature it on our social media and other channels.
LATEST POSTS:
- Photo of Biden without mask, shared by Trump’s ex-intelligence chief, was taken in 2019
- Judge refuses to dismiss charges against Kansas researcher
- ‘COVID Cut-Off 10-Day Challenge’ in Reno County, Nov. 4-13
- ‘Non-scalable’ barrier goes up around White House before election
- What’s at stake for federal elections in Kansas