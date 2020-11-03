‘COVID Cut-Off 10-Day Challenge’ in Reno County, Nov. 4-13

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson Clinic, the City of Hutchinson, and the Reno County Health Department are asking all Reno County residents to take the COVID Cut-Off 10-Day Challenge, November 4-13, in their collective efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, and protecting residents from critical illness.

The organizing entities are asking Reno County residents for the following commitment during these 10 days:

Wear a mask AND distance 6 feet at all times in indoor spaces (outside of home), plus maintain at least 6 feet of distance outdoors

Avoid being indoors with non-household members except for school, work that can’t be done from home, and activities deemed absolutely essential

Work from home, if possible, and hold meetings online rather than in person

Hold gatherings online rather than in person, and avoid situations that involve singing, refreshments, and other high-risk activities

Support local stores by wearing a mask, social distancing when in person, and if possible, ordering online or by phone with curbside delivery

Support local restaurants by getting take-out rather than dining in

Continue to maintain healthy behaviors by keeping up with routine physician, dental, and eye appointments

Maintain a balanced diet and routine exercise

Reno County residents are asked and encouraged to do the following:

Encourage your employees, constituents, and friends to participate in the challenge Spread the word via social media and your other usual communications channels Graphics are attached for you to use

Make a personal public commitment to the challenge by using the Facebook profile frame provided on the Reno County Emergency Management Facebook page

Promote and attend the COVID Cut-Off Virtual Town Hall this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. Healthcare leaders will be discussing the current Reno County COVID situation and answering questions. Watch on the Reno County YouTube Channel or on the Reno County Emergency Management Facebook page.

Highlight your organization’s participation Several local businesses and organizations are planning online at-home activities for particular nights. If you come up with something to promote your business/organization, let us know so we can feature it on our social media and other channels.



