WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A “test to treat” initiative to provide free antiviral pills at pharmacies to those who test positive for the COVID-19 virus has launched at The Little Clinics inside Wichita-area Dillons.

President Joe Biden used his State of the Union address to announce the initiative earlier this month.

The seven The Little Clinic locations in Wichita, Andover, Derby, and Hutchinson are participating, along with 225 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, and Virginia.

Those who test positive at the sites will be able to obtain the antiviral pills for immediate use. They will get an antiviral prescription, which may be filled at a pharmacy.

An antiviral pill from Pfizer has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 by 90%. The administration says one million pills will be available by the end of the month, with double that ready for use in April.

Biden said that in addition to starting the new antiviral initiative, his administration would allow people in the U.S. to order another round of free tests from the government.

Patients may schedule a test at The Little Clinic by clicking here.

The “test-to-treat” plan will also roll out at CVS and Walgreens.