TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – COVID-19 tests are now available to all Kansas households.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is making free at-home COVID-19 tests to available to Kansas communities. All Kansas households can now visit AccessCovidTests.org and enter their zip code to place an order for five at-home COVID-19 test kits.

The health department said frequent testing is especially important for those who have kids in school or for people who spend a lot of time in crowds.

Kansans who need more support in ordering, may call 866-534-3463 (866-KDHEINF).