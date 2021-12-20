COVID Vaccine Pill clinical trial underway in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – A COVID vaccine in the form of a pill. A clinical trial is underway in Kansas.

The pill looks like small Ibuprofen, the medical director of AMR Wichita East said it’s administered one time with a 5 pill serving. The trial is in its early stages and they are looking for more people to participate.

“As many people that can get vaccinated that don’t have medical conditions that prohibit that please consider getting vaccinated,” said Adrienne Byrne, the health director of Sedgwick County.

A message the health director of Sedgwick County has been sharing for a year now. The KDHE sharing 50.7 percent of Kansans are fully vaccinated.

“The people that don’t want to be injected, it’s a help,” said Dr. Terry Poling, the medical director of AMR Wichita East.

New Technology is in motion, vaccines without those needles.

“It’s wrapped in a protein substance that keeps it from being eroded in the stomach. And it goes on into the small intestine itself where so well with mucosal absorption increases the amount of the memory cells and so that’s the reason that it’s going to be a more effective vaccine,” said Dr. Poling.

The company of the pill dedicated years to this new technology.

“They’ve got a trial on influenza vaccine at the current time, but they held that up because they felt like the COVID was more important until this crisis is over,” said Dr. Poling.

But the pill has some time to go before it’s available for everyone.

“We’re in the phase one trial. So all we know is the previous studies and it looks like it’s going to be very highly effective. It’s going to be in the 70 to 90% category,” said Dr. Poling.

