Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

COVID vaccine to arrive in parts of Kansas as soon as later this week

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – When does it get here? KSN News asked the vaccine question this week.

“Obviously, there will be people getting the vaccine before the general public,” said Dr. Garold Minns, Sedgwick County health officer. “And I suspect that will not be until mid or late spring before it is offered to the general public.”

But that doesn’t mean health care workers have to wait. There is word out of KU Medical that some doses could be in Kansas City by Friday.

Is that the case for Sedgwick County?

“We will have to see how soon they begin shipping,” said Dr. Minns. “But, yes, it will be here very soon.”

Soon for hospital workers. But who gets it at the hospital?

“But some flexibility, that is happening at the local level,” said Dr. Minns. “Obviously, the hospitals are in a much better position to tell who in their hospitals (have to biggest need) so it’s really fortunate they are giving us that flexibility here at that local level to make that decision.”

So hospitals locally will be able to decide who has the greatest need.

Another area of need has been documented in elderly care facilities.

“We don’t have all the answers yet. The next people to get it will be essential workers and that has not been defined by CDC or KDHE,” said Dr. Minns. “So we are waiting for more information but as we get it we will pass it on to county commissioners.”

Expect county commissioners to get guidance later this week as the vaccine is expected to get FDA emergency approval on Thursday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories