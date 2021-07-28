One-stop COVID vaccines and license renewal available at downtown Salvation Army on Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A free vaccine event is taking place at the Wichita/Sedgwick County Salvation Army Koch Center on Wednesday, July 28. No ID or appointment is required.

Both Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccines are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’ve made it super convenient for you to get your vaccine, and just kind of what’s going on in the community and the world right now, it’s a good time to get a vaccine,” director of emergency social services Jill Skaggs said.

The address is 350 N. Market.

The event also offers the opportunity to renew a current Kansas Driver’s license or replace a lost/stolen Kansas ID or Kansas Driver’s License.

Appointments are required for those interested in acquiring an ID or Driver’s License.

Register online at: SCHEDDL.KSREVENUE.ORG.

Hours are 9 a.m. – Noon & 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Services provided: