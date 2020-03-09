Cowley County COVID-19 test is negative

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Cowley County just got back results of a test for a potential case of COVID-19 or the new coronavirus. The test result was negative.

A woman, who has been suffering from respiratory distress and fever, went to the hospital in Winfield and health officials decided to test for COVID-19.

The Cowley Health Department, the Kansas State Health Department, and William Newton Memorial Hospital submitted samples to the state.

The Cowley County Health Administrator said the testing was done out of an abundance of caution.

“There is one person that has been hospitalized with a fever and an upper respiratory infection,” said Cowley County health administrator Thomas Langer. “That was serious enough that as a precautionary measure, the hospital here in town, the state department of health, and our health department here said you know, let’s just go ahead and run the test. To rule it out. Just to make sure.”

Langer says there is no need to worry needlessly and to practice good personal hygiene habits.

“The biggest thing that you can do personally and for the community is to practice good preventive measures. So how do we do that? Well, we wash our hands. It sounds funny. It sounds so simple, but we just wash our hands with great frequency. We avoid touching our face especially the mouth and eyes. “

On Sunday, William Newton Hospital canceled its grand opening of the new surgery center scheduled to limit exposure to potential coronavirus.

“Again, that was preventive,” says Langer. “And we have done a good job of getting in front of this illness as it spreads. So, we will continue to test when we suspect someone, but there is just no need to panic. People need to still live their lives.”

