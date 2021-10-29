Critical Kansas lawmakers open hearings on vaccine mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are starting hearings on federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates with many Republicans already adamant that they violate people’s liberties and will damage the economy.

A legislative committee planned Friday to hear from Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office about potential legal challenges to President Joe Biden’s rules. It also planned to take testimony from the public Friday and Saturday.

Legislative leaders formed the Republican-controlled committee to consider ways Kansas might resist the Democratic president’s mandates. The requirements could affect as many as 100 million people, including employees of some private companies.

Republican lawmakers already have been vocal in criticizing the mandates.

Schmidt along with 20 other state attorneys general yesterday called on President Biden to halt implementation of his administration’s evolving mandatory vaccination requirement for federal contractors You can read a copy of letter by clicking here.