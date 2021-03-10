Sedgwick County opens second vaccine clinic today

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. The World Health Organization Monday Feb. 15, 2021, granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County announced Wednesday that residents who are considered critical workers in Sedgwick County’s Phase 2A are able to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine online.

Sedgwick County said Phase 2A includes public safety agencies, veterinarians, employees in licensed childcare facilities, aviation manufacturing plants and supply chain, meat processing plants, and public transportation (ground and air).

Please allow at least 45 minutes for the vaccine appointment and follow the steps below.

Step Critical Workers – Phase 2A 1. Schedule appointment Schedule appointment online (Dose 1) and complete emailed questionnaire, click “Next” and bring the printed vaccine voucher to the appointment. Contact your medical provider if you have questions about how the vaccine may interact with your medical condition and the medications you take. 2. Bring to appointment Current ID badge indicating critical worker group and employment in Sedgwick County. If the employee does not have a badge, current wallet cards, current pay stubs, or a statement of current employment on employer letterhead is also acceptable. 3. At appointment Check-in, complete questionnaire (if not done prior to arrival), and follow instructions to receive the vaccine. 4. After receiving vaccine Stay on-site, in the observation area, for at least 15 to 30 minutes.

Sedgwick County said to contact your medical provider prior to the vaccine appointment if you have questions about how the vaccine may interact with your medical condition and medications you take.

The county asked residents to continue to direct general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine to (316) 660-1022; this line is not for scheduling appointments.

Sedgwick County announced that a second vaccine clinic will begin on Thursday, March 11 at Central Community Church, 6100 W Maple. The clinic will operate at the church through Saturday, March 13. Appointments are available for health care associated workers, residents aged 65 and older, K-12 School Personnel and categories in Sedgwick County’s Phase 2A. This second clinic is made possible through a partnership with KDHE and the Kansas National Guard.

Beginning Monday, March 15, this vaccine clinic will relocate to K-State Research & Extension, 7001 W. 21st St. It will operate Monday through Saturday for the next two weeks.