Customers strongly encouraged to wear masks at Dillons

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dillons says it is strongly encouraging all customers, vaccinated or not, to wear masks inside stores again.

In mid-May, Dillons gave the all-clear for customers to stop wearing masks if the customers had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The company required unvaccinated employees to wear masks and requested that unvaccinated customers still wear masks.

With the recent increase in coronavirus cases and the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, Dillons would like all customers, vaccinated and unvaccinated, to wear masks.