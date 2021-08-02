Customers strongly encouraged to wear masks at Dillons

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dillons says it is strongly encouraging all customers, vaccinated or not, to wear masks inside stores again.
In mid-May, Dillons gave the all-clear for customers to stop wearing masks if the customers had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The company required unvaccinated employees to wear masks and requested that unvaccinated customers still wear masks.
With the recent increase in coronavirus cases and the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, Dillons would like all customers, vaccinated and unvaccinated, to wear masks.
In light of the Delta variant and updated CDC recommendations, we strongly encourage all individuals, including those who are vaccinated, to wear a mask when in our stores and facilities. We will continue to abide by all state and local mandates and encourage all Americans to get vaccinated, including our associates.”Sheila Regehr, Kroger Corporate Affairs manager