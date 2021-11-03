CVS Health announces availability of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

A sign on the side of the CVS Pharmacy on May 15, 2020 in Carver, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CVS Health on Wednesday announced that select CVS Pharmacy locations will be offering a two-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages five to 11 years of age starting on Sunday, Nov. 7, upon receipt and confirmation of vaccine supply.

It follows authorization of the vaccine by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based on guidance from the organization’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization. Parental or legal guardian consent is required for this age group, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine is one-third of the adult dose and will be available at nearly 1,700 CVS Pharmacy locations in 46 states, and 10 in Kansas.

Because the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for children in this age group, patients are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS App to ensure availability. The scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.