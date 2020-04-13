Dairy farmers are feeling the effects of COVID-19

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas dairy farmers are feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic first hand.

Dairy farmer David Foster said his job has come with a lot of challenges.

“It is very depressing right now because of all of this backlog on the supply, we are losing money every day, in other words, I am paying money to milk cows for you,” said Foster Dairy co-owner David Foster. “We are below our break-even cost of production on what we were getting paid, for a quality nutritious product.”

With fewer school lunches, that means there is less milk being handed out.

With limitations at grocery stores on how many milk jugs you can buy, less are being purchased.

With restaurants being closed or slowed down, restaurants aren’t buying as much milk.

All challenges Foster said is causing supply disruptions.

Another dairy farmer said he had to drain some of his milk because there’s less demand and it would go bad.

It’s a situation both farmers said is hard to think about after all the effort put in.

Foster said he doesn’t want the milk to go to waste, but with insurance guidelines and processing contracts, they are unable to donate the milk.

Also, it isn’t as easy as having more people go out and buy milk to donate to help the dairymen, because many food banks don’t accept perishable items.

Foster said he is trying to stay optimistic, but said it is a scary situation to be in.

“The sun is shining, I still got cows to take care of, I still got cows to be fed, in other words, we keep doing what we’re doing, and you know we hope everything else will settle out,” he said.

LATEST STORIES: