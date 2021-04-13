Dandurand and Hart Pharmacies to hold second dose Moderna vaccine clinic Saturday

FILE – In this March 1, 2021, file photo, a patient receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next to a guidelines sign at a CVS Pharmacy branch in Los Angeles. More than 27 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from U.S. health officials for what they should and shouldn’t do. The Biden administration said Friday, March 5, it’s focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dandurand and Hart Pharmacies are partnering with the Sedgwick County Health Department to hold an event Saturday, April 17 to administer second doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Vaccines are by appointment only. They are available to anyone who lives or works in Sedgwick County regardless of where a person received their first Moderna dose.

The clinic will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17 at One Volleyball Academy located at 1441 N. Ridge Rd.

You can schedule an appointment online, or call (316)660-1029.

Masks and social distancing are required.

People are asked to arrive no more than five minutes before their scheduled 30-minute time block. Residents will be required to wait 15 to 30 minutes after the vaccine for a CDC-required observation period. Plan to stay approximately one hour.

They ask you to bring your pharmacy and medical insurance, completed screening form, and white CDC vaccine card.

They also ask that you park on the far west side of the building.

If you have questions prior to this event, you can call Dandurand West at 316-729-6000.