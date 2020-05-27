Deaths associated with coronavirus in Kansas climb to 205, an increase of 17 in 2 days

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the number of deaths associated with COVID-19 in Kansas has gone up by 17, to 205.
The KDHE released the new numbers at noon Wednesday.
The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus is now at 9,337. That’s an increase of 119 since Monday.
Hospitalizations increased by 22, to 822.
There have been 75,151 negative test results in Kansas since the pandemic began.
|County
|Confirmed
|Anderson
|1
|Atchison
|20
|Barber
|1
|Barton
|37
|Bourbon
|7
|Brown
|6
|Butler
|29
|Chase
|4
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|9
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|31
|Clay
|5
|Cloud
|4
|Coffey
|50
|Comanche
|1
|Cowley
|4
|Crawford
|6
|Dickinson
|3
|Doniphan
|12
|Douglas
|63
|Edwards
|5
|Ellis
|9
|Ellsworth
|2
|Finney
|1,413
|Ford
|1,607
|Franklin
|33
|Geary
|16
|Gove
|1
|Grant
|17
|Gray
|222
|Greenwood
|3
|Hamilton
|12
|Harper
|1
|Harvey
|15
|Haskell
|18
|Hodgeman
|1
|Jackson
|89
|Jefferson
|22
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|765
|Kearny
|40
|Kiowa
|2
|Labette
|22
|Lane
|3
|Leavenworth
|1,065
|Linn
|7
|Lyon
|379
|Marion
|7
|McPherson
|27
|Meade
|24
|Miami
|7
|Mitchell
|3
|Montgomery
|19
|Morris
|4
|Morton
|4
|Nemaha
|13
|Neosho
|2
|Ness
|1
|Norton
|2
|Osage
|7
|Osborne
|2
|Ottawa
|4
|Phillips
|2
|Pottawatomie
|25
|Pratt
|1
|Reno
|52
|Republic
|4
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|62
|Rooks
|7
|Saline
|28
|Scott
|13
|Sedgwick
|560
|Seward
|822
|Shawnee
|265
|Sheridan
|2
|Sherman
|6
|Smith
|2
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|8
|Stevens
|27
|Sumner
|6
|Trego
|1
|Wabaunsee
|30
|Wilson
|1
|Woodson
|6
|Wyandotte
|1,310
|Furnas County, NE
|8
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|5
|Beaver County, OK
|24
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|52
|Texas County, OK
|902
County list updated: May 26, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
