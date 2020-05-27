Deaths associated with coronavirus in Kansas climb to 205, an increase of 17 in 2 days

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the number of deaths associated with COVID-19 in Kansas has gone up by 17, to 205.

The KDHE released the new numbers at noon Wednesday.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus is now at 9,337. That’s an increase of 119 since Monday.

Hospitalizations increased by 22, to 822.

There have been 75,151 negative test results in Kansas since the pandemic began.

County Confirmed Anderson 1 Atchison 20 Barber 1 Barton 37 Bourbon 7 Brown 6 Butler 29 Chase 4 Chautauqua 4 Cherokee 9 Cheyenne 2 Clark 31 Clay 5 Cloud 4 Coffey 50 Comanche 1 Cowley 4 Crawford 6 Dickinson 3 Doniphan 12 Douglas 63 Edwards 5 Ellis 9 Ellsworth 2 Finney 1,413 Ford 1,607 Franklin 33 Geary 16 Gove 1 Grant 17 Gray 222 Greenwood 3 Hamilton 12 Harper 1 Harvey 15 Haskell 18 Hodgeman 1 Jackson 89 Jefferson 22 Jewell 4 Johnson 765 Kearny 40 Kiowa 2 Labette 22 Lane 3 Leavenworth 1,065 Linn 7 Lyon 379 Marion 7 McPherson 27 Meade 24 Miami 7 Mitchell 3 Montgomery 19 Morris 4 Morton 4 Nemaha 13 Neosho 2 Ness 1 Norton 2 Osage 7 Osborne 2 Ottawa 4 Phillips 2 Pottawatomie 25 Pratt 1 Reno 52 Republic 4 Rice 4 Riley 62 Rooks 7 Saline 28 Scott 13 Sedgwick 560 Seward 822 Shawnee 265 Sheridan 2 Sherman 6 Smith 2 Stafford 1 Stanton 8 Stevens 27 Sumner 6 Trego 1 Wabaunsee 30 Wilson 1 Woodson 6 Wyandotte 1,310 Furnas County, NE 8 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 5 Beaver County, OK 24 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 52 Texas County, OK 902

County list updated: May 26, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

