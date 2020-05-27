Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon
Click here for coronavirus updates

Deaths associated with coronavirus in Kansas climb to 205, an increase of 17 in 2 days

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the number of deaths associated with COVID-19 in Kansas has gone up by 17, to 205.

The KDHE released the new numbers at noon Wednesday.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus is now at 9,337. That’s an increase of 119 since Monday.

Hospitalizations increased by 22, to 822.

There have been 75,151 negative test results in Kansas since the pandemic began.

CountyConfirmed
Anderson1
Atchison20
Barber1
Barton37
Bourbon7
Brown6
Butler29
Chase4
Chautauqua4
Cherokee9
Cheyenne2
Clark31
Clay5
Cloud4
Coffey50
Comanche1
Cowley4
Crawford6
Dickinson3
Doniphan12
Douglas63
Edwards5
Ellis9
Ellsworth2
Finney1,413
Ford1,607
Franklin33
Geary16
Gove1
Grant17
Gray222
Greenwood3
Hamilton12
Harper1
Harvey15
Haskell18
Hodgeman1
Jackson89
Jefferson22
Jewell4
Johnson765
Kearny40
Kiowa2
Labette22
Lane3
Leavenworth1,065
Linn7
Lyon379
Marion7
McPherson27
Meade24
Miami7
Mitchell3
Montgomery19
Morris4
Morton4
Nemaha13
Neosho2
Ness1
Norton2
Osage7
Osborne2
Ottawa4
Phillips2
Pottawatomie25
Pratt1
Reno52
Republic4
Rice4
Riley62
Rooks7
Saline28
Scott13
Sedgwick560
Seward822
Shawnee265
Sheridan2
Sherman6
Smith2
Stafford1
Stanton8
Stevens27
Sumner6
Trego1
Wabaunsee30
Wilson1
Woodson6
Wyandotte1,310
Furnas County, NE8
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE5
Beaver County, OK24
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK52
Texas County, OK902

County list updated: May 26, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories