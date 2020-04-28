Live Now
Deaths from coronavirus in Kansas at 124, 3,491 total cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state health department is reporting four more deaths from coronavirus and 163 more cases since Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there have been a total 3,491 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. There have been 504 hospitalizations with 124 deaths.

The state lists Sedgwick County as having 351 total cases, up 12 from Monday.

In southwest Kansas, Ford County is up to 544 total cases from 516 on Monday. Seward County is up to 422 total cases from 349 on Monday.

  • Atchison County: 9
  • Barber County: 1
  • Barton County: 9
  • Bourbon County: 6
  • Butler County: 15
  • Chase County: 1
  • Chautauqua County: 4
  • Cherokee County: 7
  • Clark County: 1
  • Clay County: 5
  • Cloud County: 3
  • Coffey County: 48
  • Cowley County: 2
  • Crawford County: 5
  • Dickinson County: 2
  • Doniphan County: 3
  • Douglas County: 49
  • Edwards County: 2
  • Ellis County: 8
  • Finney County: 175
  • Ford County: 544
  • Franklin County: 13
  • Geary County: 11
  • Gove County: 1
  • Grant County: 1
  • Gray County: 4
  • Greenwood County: 3
  • Hamilton County: 2
  • Harvey County: 6
  • Haskell County: 7
  • Jackson County: 2
  • Jefferson County: 8
  • Jewell County: 4
  • Johnson County: 446
  • Kearny County: 12
  • Kiowa County: 1
  • Labette County: 21
  • Leavenworth County: 183
  • Linn County: 5
  • Lyon County: 171
  • Marion County: 5
  • McPherson County: 20
  • Meade County: 2
  • Miami County: 5
  • Mitchell County: 2
  • Montgomery County: 16
  • Morris County: 3
  • Morton County: 3
  • Nemaha County: 1
  • Neosho County: 2
  • Osage County: 5
  • Osborne County: 2
  • Ottawa County: 3
  • Phillips County: 1
  • Pottawatomie County: 9
  • Pratt County: 1
  • Reno County: 26
  • Republic County: 4
  • Rice County: 3
  • Riley County: 46
  • Rooks County: 6
  • Saline County: 20
  • Sedgwick County: 351
  • Seward County: 422
  • Shawnee County: 106
  • Sheridan County: 2
  • Sherman County: 3
  • Smith County: 2
  • Stafford County: 1
  • Stanton County: 4
  • Stevens County: 8
  • Sumner County: 3
  • Wabaunsee County: 15
  • Wilson County: 1
  • Woodson County: 5
  • Wyandotte County: 583
  • Furnas County, NE: 2
  • Red Willow County, NE: 2
  • Beaver County, OK: 5
  • Harper County, OK: 1
  • Kay County, OK: 47
  • Texas County, OK: 107

County list updated: Apr 28, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

