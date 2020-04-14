Deaths from coronavirus in Kansas at 69, with 1,426 cases identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state has released the new coronavirus numbers.

They show that as of noon Tuesday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases increased by 50. They are now at 1,426 total cases since March. There have been 69 deaths.

On Monday, the state showed 1,376 positive cases with 62 deaths.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Sedgwick County has 205 positive cases of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday. That’s an increase of 5 cases from what the state reported Monday.

On Tuesday, the Sedgwick County Health Department said it was investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases at a long-term care facility, but officials are not naming the facility.

This is the fifth cluster identified in the county. The others are three churches and one business.

Atchison County: 3

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 4

Bourbon County: 7

Butler County: 9

Chautauqua County: 3

Cherokee County: 6

Clay County: 1

Cloud County: 3

Coffey County: 41

Cowley County: 1

Crawford County: 4

Dickinson County: 1

Doniphan County: 1

Douglas County: 40

Ellis County: 4

Finney County: 16

Ford County: 17

Franklin County: 12

Geary County: 10

Gove County: 1

Greenwood County: 1

Hamilton County: 1

Harvey County: 5

Jackson County: 1

Jefferson County: 5

Jewell County: 3

Johnson County: 323

Labette County: 19

Leavenworth County: 90

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 31

Marion County: 5

McPherson County: 14

Miami County: 4

Mitchell County: 2

Montgomery County: 11

Morris County: 2

Morton County: 1

Neosho County: 2

Osage County: 4

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 3

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 5

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 13

Republic County: 4

Riley County: 21

Rooks County: 2

Saline County: 13

Scott County: 1

Sedgwick County: 205

Seward County: 6

Shawnee County: 79

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 2

Stevens County: 2

Sumner County: 2

Wabaunsee County: 1

Woodson County: 3

Wyandotte County: 345

Beaver County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 45

Texas County, OK: 6

County list updated: Apr 14, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

