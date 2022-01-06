Delano’s St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled due to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Delano District has canceled their St. Patrick’s Day parade this year due to COVID-19.

“Due to the continuing uncertainty of COVID-19, we have chosen not to move forward in planning Wichita’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade for 2022,” said the planning committee in a Facebook post.

The planning committee also shared that within the past two years they have had frequent thoughts on balancing the risk and reward of putting on a public event for the community.

“Even for an outdoor event, the divisive views on what we should and shouldn’t do each day are a cause for concern,” stated the planning committee.

They also shared in their post that fewer people are interested in participating and attending the parade due to personal health risks, lack of overall turnout and potential contempt for supporting a public gathering.

“We know many of you have been excited for the parade to continue in full force and so are we! However, at this time we need to be patient so that others who are less comfortable can feel safe within the community that we all share,” the planning committee stated.

The planning committee is hopeful to see the parade in 2023.