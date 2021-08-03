Delta variant has K-12 schools in Kansas imposing mask rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A growing number of Kansas public school districts are imposing mask mandates because of the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant.

At least nine local districts with more than 92,000 students as of Tuesday had imposed a mask requirement for at least students under 12, who can’t get vaccinated. Most are requiring masks for everyone indoors. The nine districts have more than 19% of the state’s 476,000 students.

Kansas has seen new COVID-19 cases increase over the past six weeks, and state data shows that confirmed delta variant cases have doubled or nearly doubled every two weeks. Gov. Laura Kelly is recommending that K-12 schools require everyone to wear masks indoors.