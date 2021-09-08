Delta wave could reach a peak soon, but experts warn “another surge” could be on the way

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – CDC data suggests that the wave of Delta variant cases could be close to reaching its peak.

The numbers show that last week’s positive cases were 157,997, compared to 164,852 the week before.

A spokesperson for the state’s health department told the Kansas Capitol Bureau on Wednesday that once the surge in cases has reached its peak, the number of daily cases could decline. However, they explained that it doesn’t mean the resurgence of variants has come to an end.

“That’s not to say that we could not experience another surge or peak at some point in the future. We don’t have any predictive modelling that we are looking at to anticipate the end of the current surge. However, the key to ending this surge and the pandemic is for all Kansans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.” Spokesperson, Kansas Department of Health & Environment

As of Wednesday, state data shows 3,736 Delta variant cases have been identified in Kansas.

The surge in cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant has led to intensive care beds filling up, and healthcare workers being “stretched to the max.”

This comes as the state is seeing a steady increase in vaccinations. So far, CDC data shows 49.1% of the state has been fully vaccinated. Kansas Health Secretary Dr. Lee Norman, along with other state health officials and leaders, have urged Kansans to get vaccinated to prevent future cases from spreading.

“It’s really important for people to remember that we have more than 300 million doses that have been given in the United States. It’s a very safe vaccine, and it’s extremely effective. Go get vaccinated.”