Dentists see an increase in clients during COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One Wichita dentist says his practice is seeing a “surprising” number of patients return to their office.

Chuck Pierson from Wichita Family Dental says he believes people have started to come out more after seeing several locations re-open. He also says people feel more comfortable about getting back in the dentist’s chair once they see the safety guidelines put in place.

Wichita Family Dental allows only one patient in at a time, giving staff 30 minutes to disinfect the location before a new patient walks in.

“Things are taking a little bit longer because of extra precautions, but we are all after the same goal and that’s to get through this safe and healthy. We are taking temperatures, we are going over medical screening, we are not having them wait in the waiting rooms, we are having them wait out in their cars until they’re called in,” Pierson says.

