Department of Commerce launches COVID jobs website

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Commerce today launched a new jobs website, connecting job seekers with Kansas businesses hiring to fill urgent needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 jobs site, kansasworks.com/coronavirus, allows employers from essential industries to quickly and easily post critical positions that need to be filled to support activities related to helping individuals and businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. The site, which is available at no cost to employers or job seekers, will be updated continuously as businesses add new jobs to the system.

Job seekers can visit the site to find companies hiring for COVID-19-related positions and quickly access company hiring portals.

“While the COVID-19 crisis has led to many Kansans losing their jobs, it’s also driven demand and opportunity for some functions in critical industries such as food and grocery, shipping and logistics and healthcare,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The COVID-19 jobs website allows us to quickly connect individuals looking for work with companies that have urgent hiring needs, particularly those related to support needed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.”

To access the COVID jobs website, visit kansasworks.com/coronavirus.

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus. To access resources available to businesses, please visit kansascommerce.gov/covid-19-response.

