Derby driver’s license office closed because of possible coronavirus case

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The driver’s license office in Derby is closed for the next week because of a suspected case of the coronavirus.

The office is at the 620 North Rock Road, Suite 300, in Derby. The Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) says it is being cleaned according to state and federal health guidelines.

The driver’s license office in west Wichita closed earlier this week for a similar reason. The Derby and west Wichita offices are expected to reopen Nov. 20.

The Wichita Twin Lakes office also closed earlier this week, but it has reopened. Customers can use that location or the driver’s license office in Andover.

KDOR encourages drivers to use of its iKan app, the mobile driver’s license renewal system, which is available from the Apple App and Google Play stores or by visiting iKan.ks.gov.

Governor Laura Kelly has ordered that all driver’s license and identification cards with expiration dates of March 12, 2020 – January 26, 2021, are extended and must be completed by January 26, 2021.