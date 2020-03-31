Derby family creates masks for health care workers and first responders

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A local family is not letting social distancing get in their way of giving back. In fact – they are using it as a time to come together and support the people on the front lines.

“We never dreamed it would be this many,” said Candace Wright.

A table covered in colorful cotton masks is just a sample of what the Wyatt the Warrior Foundation has sewn in the last week. Wright originally made a couple of masks for her son Wyatt, who has a rare autoimmune disease, so he could travel to see his doctor in Ohio.

“Well, it started out just making one or two for a couple of friends that had asked about it,” said Wright.

Then, her daughter made a post online offering free masks for health care workers.

“It went crazy,” said Tihler Church, Candace’s daughter. “My phone instantly started blowing up with messages, and I think I had over 120 messages in five minutes.”

Now, they’ve made more than 400 masks. The whole family pitching in to help.

“There’s several of us been on machines sowing and ironing and pinning,” said Wright.

“Grandma’s been teaching us all how to sew because not many of us knew how to use the sewing machine. “

Rose Hill Family Medcenter is one of the recipients.

“It just brightens our day to see something bright on those masks,” said Dr. Marty Turner. “We really appreciate all the support we’re getting out there. Whether we’re able to use it or not it’s still good just to know that people are out there helping and have our backs for us.”

“They are the ones who take care of all of us during this time and so we need to protect them for that,” said Wright.

The family has also donated masks to area hospitals and nursing homes. They say they are going to take a break after they finish the current orders which they expect to total close to 445 masks.

