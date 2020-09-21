Derby High School football team to quarantine for two weeks

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Parents confirm that the football team at Derby High School has been put on a two-week quarantine after at least one player tested positive for COVID-19.
According to parents, players were told Monday (Sept. 21) morning at practice that they would not be allowed to play or practice until at least Oct. 1.
Parents were asked to pick up their kids from the school to start their quarantine.
Earnest Marcel Wash has two sons who play football for Derby. One of them is starting quarterback, Lem Wash. His father said Lem is devastated.
“He is extremely upset,” said Wash. “He felt like they were just getting into the groove finding their mark and now this happens.”
Wash said he is hoping to find ways to encourage the players while they are in quarantine. He said both of his sons were attending school in-person.
It is unclear at this time how this will impact the student body, but students were told the announcement by the principal over the intercom Monday (Sept. 21) afternoon.
“It’s just tough,” said Wash. “It’s tough to see their emotions and their tears in their eyes, because they just want to play so bad.”
KSN also spoke to Dusty Trail, head football coach of Bishop Carroll High School whose team played Derby High on Friday. Coach Trail said he was told none of the players who tested positive played in the game or traveled to the game. He said if more positive cases are confirmed for players who were at the game, he will reevaluate.
KSN has reached out multiple times to Derby Public Schools for more information but has not yet heard back.
El Dorado, Haysville and Winfield also announced COVID-19 exposures on Monday.
