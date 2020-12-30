Derby Public School to return to in-person classes

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby Public Schools will return to in-person classes from January 4th through 15th.

The Gating Criteria Committee met this afternoon to determine modes of learning. Derby Public Schools is yellow on the gating criteria chart.

All year, families had the option to choose either remote or in-person learning models at the start of each nine weeks. The remote option remains for all families who have selected this as their preferred model. The next opportunity to request a nine-week learning model change will be later in January.

As a reminder, students in remote learning who wish to order school meals must do so on the district’s website between noon on Friday and midnight on Sunday.

At the December 14, 2020 Board of Education meeting, a revised gating criteria considerations chart was approved. View chart HERE. The change is based on a recent recommendation from the Kansas State Board of Education. The next meeting will take place on January 13.