Derby Public Schools approve masking criteria 4 votes to 2

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A special  Board of Education meeting for Derby Public Schools approved implementing mask criteria at schools or buildings over a certain threshold of positive coronavirus cases and quarantine numbers.

The sliding scale is as follows:

GreenMasks optional0-1.99% of school/building out due to staff and student positive cases and total quarantine numbers
YellowMasks strongly encouraged2-5.99% of school/building out due to staff and student positive cases and total quarantine numbers
RedMasks required6% and above of school/building out due to staff and student positive cases and total quarantine numbers

Determinations on which category schools fall under will be made on a weekly basis.

Based on this week’s COVID-19 dashboard, staff, students and visitors at El Paso Elementary, Swaney Elementary and Derby Middle School will be required to wear masks Sept. 7-Sept. 17.

