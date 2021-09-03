Derby Public Schools approve masking criteria 4 votes to 2

A teacher checks temperature of students at school. High school students wearing N95 Face masks waiting in line. (Photo: Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A special Board of Education meeting for Derby Public Schools approved implementing mask criteria at schools or buildings over a certain threshold of positive coronavirus cases and quarantine numbers.

The sliding scale is as follows:

Green Masks optional 0-1.99% of school/building out due to staff and student positive cases and total quarantine numbers Yellow Masks strongly encouraged 2-5.99% of school/building out due to staff and student positive cases and total quarantine numbers Red Masks required 6% and above of school/building out due to staff and student positive cases and total quarantine numbers



Determinations on which category schools fall under will be made on a weekly basis.

Based on this week’s COVID-19 dashboard, staff, students and visitors at El Paso Elementary, Swaney Elementary and Derby Middle School will be required to wear masks Sept. 7-Sept. 17.