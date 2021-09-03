Derby Public Schools approve masking criteria 4 votes to 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A special Board of Education meeting for Derby Public Schools approved implementing mask criteria at schools or buildings over a certain threshold of positive coronavirus cases and quarantine numbers.
The sliding scale is as follows:
|Green
|Masks optional
|0-1.99% of school/building out due to staff and student positive cases and total quarantine numbers
|Yellow
|Masks strongly encouraged
|2-5.99% of school/building out due to staff and student positive cases and total quarantine numbers
|Red
|Masks required
|6% and above of school/building out due to staff and student positive cases and total quarantine numbers
Determinations on which category schools fall under will be made on a weekly basis.
Based on this week’s COVID-19 dashboard, staff, students and visitors at El Paso Elementary, Swaney Elementary and Derby Middle School will be required to wear masks Sept. 7-Sept. 17.