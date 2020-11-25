Derby Public Schools move to remote learning through December

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Derby school district announced Wednesday that it is moving all its public schools to remote learning through winter break due to the coronavirus situation.

The Gating Criteria Committee for Derby Public Schools USD 260 met this morning and determined that the district is in the red on the gating criteria chart.

Elementary schools will provide follow-up information by the end of the week.

Secondary schools were already on remote learning.

The district says that if a student needs WiFi support, the family should visit DerbySchools.com/returntolearn.

Remote learners can get free meals. Orders need to be placed on the district website by Sunday evening at midnight.

Heather Bohaty, superintendent of Derby Public Schools, said there will be a special board of education meeting to discuss the remote learning decision. When the date and time are set, it will be shared via Skylert and posted on the district website.

The gating criteria committee will meet Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. to decide what learning mode to use for the start of the second semester.

“Please continue to follow safety protocols in place and do your part to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Bohaty in the announcement to parents. “We all share a responsibility to keep our community safe and reduce the spread and the effects it has on our learning environment.”