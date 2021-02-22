Derby Public Schools to begin vaccinating staff

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) –Derby Public Schools announced that employees now have the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The district partnered with Derby Drug, DAMM pharmacy, and Sedgwick County to start vaccinating its staff. The vaccination site is located in USD 260’s administrative center on 1550 E. Walnut Grove Rd. in Derby.

Pharmacy staff will be administering the vaccine and district nurses will help monitor people after they get their shot. The district said it will receive around 700 Pfizer vaccines, which covers every staff member who initially requested a shot.

All individuals who signed up on the survey by February 12, 2021 are planned to be vaccinated, if they still wish to receive it.

The following is important information for Derby staff who wish to be vaccinated:

If you completed the district survey to be vaccinated by February 12, 2021:

You will receive an e-mail from Nicki Seeley, Director of Special Services, nseeley@usd260.com , with a sign-up for the time you wish to come in to be vaccinated. This will be sent by the end of the day, Friday, February 19.

, with a sign-up for the time you wish to come in to be vaccinated. This will be sent by the end of the day, Friday, February 19. Location: Derby Public Schools Administrative Center, 1550 Walnut Grove Rd.

Dates: Wednesday, February 24, 1:30-8:00 PM or Thursday, February 25, 6:30-9:30 AM

You should plan 30-45 minutes for the vaccination process (registration/check-in, vaccination and then there is a minimum 15 minute monitoring/wait time). Please do not plan to come into the building until 5 minutes prior to your time slot.

Staff who are planning to be vaccinated on February 24 and 25 need to complete a consent form PRIOR to arrival. The consent form can be found HERE . The form will ask for a picture of your insurance card for billing purposes. Please note that you will not owe anything personally for the shot or administration of the shot. This information is needed, since the pharmacy receives reimbursement for the administration of the shot.

to arrival. The consent form can be found . The form will ask for a picture of your insurance card for billing purposes. Please note that you owe anything personally for the shot or administration of the shot. This information is needed, since the pharmacy receives reimbursement for the administration of the shot. If you sign-up for a time during your work hours, you will need to find coverage or take leave. If you have any symptoms after receiving a vaccine and need to take sick leave and communicate this with your supervisor.

If you would like to receive a vaccine in-district but did not complete the survey by February 12, 2021 then:

You will be notified when additional vaccines are available. Please sign-up to get on a waiting list HERE.