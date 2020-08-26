Derby Public Schools to start in-person classes Sept. 8

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby Public Schools announced Wednesday that they will start in-person classes on Sept. 8.
On the school’s website, Derby Public Schools Superintendent Heather Bohaty shared the following statement Wednesday:
“After input from Gating Criteria Committee, Derby Public Schools will be starting in-person for grades EC-12 on Sept. 8. You will be receiving more information in the coming days from your child’s school on what to anticipate for the start of school, scheduling meet the teacher appointments and more. “
The following dates are Gating Committee announcement dates for the first semester to review new data and modes of learning:
Date of Announcement • Determined for Weeks of
- August 26 • September 8-18,
- September 16 • September 21-October 2
- September 30 • October 5-16
- October 14 • October 19-30
- October 28 • November 2-13
- November 10 (Tuesday) • November 16-24
- November 25 • November 30-Winter Break
More information, resources and Frequently Asked Questions can be found here: www.derbyschools.com/returntolearn. The district encourages all students, staff, and families to take precautions, wear masks, and socially distance when applicable.
For more information on Derby Public Schools, click here.
