Derby’s Rock River Rapids reopens with extra precautions due to coronavirus

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Many took advantage of the hot weather on Monday to attend the opening of the Rock River Rapids Aquatic Center in Derby. It is the park’s 17th season.

The city says a great deal of preparation has occurred to ensure the park is as safe as possible and meets or exceeds all CDC guidelines, state orders, and Kansas Recreation and Parks Association (KRPA) recommendations given the risk of COVID-19.

Adjustments have been made to provide for six feet social distancing and enhanced sanitation, including: To limit the number of people in the waterpark at any given time, two sessions have been set: 12:30 – 4 p.m. and 5 – 7 p.m. Between these sessions, extra cleaning will occur.

“We read all their guidelines online, and it seems like they’re going to be sanitizing everything, wiping everything down, especially between sessions, and they’re going to have several stations of sanitizers set up and that was comforting to us,” said Kenneth Brown, attending the park.

“They have a pretty extensive policy online with how they’re taking measures to protect people, and I read through those and I feel comfortable and confident that we can come in here and safely have fun with the family,” said Phil Rivera, attending the park. “I think we are going to maintain as a group, maintain the distance of six feet, and just have fun.”

Other pools that will soon reopen in the Wichita area include the North YMCA and Northwest YMCA on June 20. The YMCA branches in Wichita reopened on May 18.

LATEST STORIES: