Diabetes and COVID-19: Wichita entrepreneur offering free resources to control blood sugar

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s diabetes care in the digital age.

A Wichita entrepreneur is making resources available to help those with diabetes control their blood sugar and avoid serious complications with coronavirus.

Miguel Johns is the founder/CEO of KingFit, an online diabetes management platform that educates users and works with them to start programs to manage or lower glucose levels.

Many of his clients both with and without insurance are having difficulties seeing their provider under current stay-at-home orders, so Johns saw the natural shift to online-based care.

“If you’ve not been paying close attention to your blood glucose levels, now would be a good time to do that just because that’s gonna go hand-in-hand with taking care of your overall health,” Johns said.

Johns says he has a long family history of diabetes and effective programming to help diabetics has been his full-time project for years now.

“In today’s world with social media there’s a lot of bad information out there, misleading information, from organizations that really just want to take your money at the end of the day so they’ll sell you magic pills and secret formulas. For us, we want to be seen as more of a guidance tool,” Johns says.

Find a number of educational videos here, at DiabetesCare and also available in Spanish.

Through a partnership with a local telemedicine company and a device company, KingFit is providing cellular devices for $10/month offering 24-7 access to doctors via text or phone call as well as discounted medicine and low-cost digital visits with providers.