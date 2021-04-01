Wichita dialysis patients receive COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans are getting the COVID-19 vaccine at a steady increase.

Since Monday, 24,614 people have received the vaccine. That brings the total number in Kansas to 801,925, or 27.5% of the population.

Fresenius Kidney Care has partnered with the Sedwick County Health Department to give free vaccinations to patients and staff.

Dialysis patients are able to receive the vaccine after their scheduled treatment.

“It cuts down on the hassle,” Danamus Bell, one of the clinic patients, said. “It’s important to the world to get vaccinated because that’s the only way we are truly going to get ahold of this pandemic.”

The clinic also offers flu shots every year.