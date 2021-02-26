Dillons announces an expansion of pharmacy locations currently administering COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dillons announced an expansion of pharmacy locations currently administering COVID-19 vaccinations through its Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership in Kansas.
Dillons has received a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine and is now administering at 48 pharmacies across Kansas in accordance with local and state health department plans. Dillons will support the phased approach for Kansas, focusing first on priority populations.
These select Dillons pharmacies have begun allowing appointments via a newly-updated online scheduler at www.dillons.com/covidvaccine. Appointments are mandatory to receive a vaccine.
Visit www.CDC.gov/coronavirus or www.dillons.com/covidvaccine for the most current guidelines. If appointments are made by individuals outside current guidance, the appointments are required to be canceled for those who do not meet the criteria.
Participating locations include:
- Andover
- 225 East Cloud Ave.
- Arkansas City
- 425 N. Summit St.
- Augusta
- 1510 Ohio St.
- Derby
- 1624 N. Rock Road
- Dodge City
- 1700 N. 14th St.
- El Dorado
- 700 N Main St.
- Garden City
- 1305 E. Kansas Ave
- Great Bend
- 4107 10th St.
- Hays
- 1902 Vine St.
- Hutchinson
- 206 W. 5th St.
- 3200 Plaza East Dr.
- Junction City
- 618 W. 6th St.
- Lawrence
- 4701 West 6th St.
- 1015 W. 23rd St.
- 3000 W. 6th St.
- 1740 Massachusetts
- Leavenworth
- 720 Eisenhower Rd
- Liberal
- 1417 N Kansas Ave.
- Manhattan
- 1101 Westloop Place
- 130 Sarber Lane
- Newton
- 1216 N Main St.
- Pratt
- 1108 E. First St.
- Pittsburg
- 2600 N Broadway
- Salina
- 2350 Planet Ave.
- 1235 E. Cloud St.
- 1201 W. Crawford St.
- Topeka
- 6829 S.W. 29th St.
- 800 N.W. 25th St.
- 2010 S.E. 29th St.
- 2815 S.W. 29th St.
- 5311 S.W. 22nd Place
- Wellington
- 1111 W. 8th St.
- Wichita
- 8828 W. 13th St.
- 7707 E. Central Ave.
- 4747 S. Broadway
- 3932 W. 13th St.
- 10222 W. 21st St.
- 3211 S. Seneca
- 2244 N. Rock Rd. Ct.
- 10515 W. Central Ave.
- 1910 W. 21st Street North
- 5500 E. Harry St.
- 640 N West St.
- 3020 E Douglas Ave.
- 3707 N Woodlawn Ave.
- 9450 E Harry St.
- 13415 W Maple St.
- Winfield
- 2310 Main St.
“At Dillons, we appreciate the expansion of this collaboration as we continue our efforts to vaccinate Kansans against COVID-19,” said Robert Tomasu, health and wellness leader for Dillon Stores. “We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Through the launch of our new online scheduling tool and ongoing efforts to secure additional doses, Dillons is taking an active step forward to ensure our communities have access to the vaccine. In addition, we have recently announced a one-time payment of $100 to all associates who receive the full dose when it becomes available to them through the appropriate phase guideline.”