Dillons announces an expansion of pharmacy locations currently administering COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dillons announced an expansion of pharmacy locations currently administering COVID-19 vaccinations through its Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership in Kansas.

Dillons has received a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine and is now administering at 48 pharmacies across Kansas in accordance with local and state health department plans. Dillons will support the phased approach for Kansas, focusing first on priority populations.

These select Dillons pharmacies have begun allowing appointments via a newly-updated online scheduler at www.dillons.com/covidvaccine. Appointments are mandatory to receive a vaccine.

Visit www.CDC.gov/coronavirus or www.dillons.com/covidvaccine for the most current guidelines. If appointments are made by individuals outside current guidance, the appointments are required to be canceled for those who do not meet the criteria.

Participating locations include:

Andover 225 East Cloud Ave.

Arkansas City 425 N. Summit St.

Augusta 1510 Ohio St.

Derby 1624 N. Rock Road

Dodge City 1700 N. 14 th St.

El Dorado 700 N Main St.

Garden City 1305 E. Kansas Ave

Great Bend 4107 10 th St.

Hays 1902 Vine St.

Hutchinson 206 W. 5th St. 3200 Plaza East Dr.

Junction City 618 W. 6 th St.

Lawrence 4701 West 6 th St. 1015 W. 23 rd St. 3000 W. 6 th St. 1740 Massachusetts

Leavenworth 720 Eisenhower Rd

Liberal 1417 N Kansas Ave.

Manhattan 1101 Westloop Place 130 Sarber Lane

Newton 1216 N Main St.

Pratt 1108 E. First St.

Pittsburg 2600 N Broadway

Salina 2350 Planet Ave. 1235 E. Cloud St. 1201 W. Crawford St.

Topeka 6829 S.W. 29th St. 800 N.W. 25 th St. 2010 S.E. 29 th St. 2815 S.W. 29 th St. 5311 S.W. 22 nd Place

Wellington 1111 W. 8 th St.

Wichita 8828 W. 13th St. 7707 E. Central Ave. 4747 S. Broadway 3932 W. 13th St. 10222 W. 21 st St. 3211 S. Seneca 2244 N. Rock Rd. Ct. 10515 W. Central Ave. 1910 W. 21st Street North 5500 E. Harry St. 640 N West St. 3020 E Douglas Ave. 3707 N Woodlawn Ave. 9450 E Harry St. 13415 W Maple St.

Winfield 2310 Main St.



“At Dillons, we appreciate the expansion of this collaboration as we continue our efforts to vaccinate Kansans against COVID-19,” said Robert Tomasu, health and wellness leader for Dillon Stores. “We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Through the launch of our new online scheduling tool and ongoing efforts to secure additional doses, Dillons is taking an active step forward to ensure our communities have access to the vaccine. In addition, we have recently announced a one-time payment of $100 to all associates who receive the full dose when it becomes available to them through the appropriate phase guideline.”