Kroger, Dillons parent company, hiring 10,000 new associates nationwide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kroger, Dillons parent company, is hiring 10,000 new associates nationwide with immediate positions available, the company stated Wednesday.
Dillons said they’ve made this decision to help keep their stores open in the communities they serve in. They are offering a variety of positions, including roles in their retail store locations, division office, and warehouses.
Dillons said they are an active supporter of United Way, local food banks, women’s health, and educational programs.
For more information on available jobs, click here.
