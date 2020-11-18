Dillons launches COVID-19 rapid antibody testing at all pharmacy locations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dillons Pharmacy announced Wednesday the introduction of rapid antibody testing across its pharmacies to help patients find out if they have previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

In October, Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. announced the launch of rapid antibody at its pharmacies.

The FDA-authorized rapid antibody tests, conducted using a finger-prick blood sample, are

now available at all Kroger pharmacies and clinics, including Dillons.

The tests are available to Kroger customers for $25 and typically provide results within 15 minutes.

Individuals who believe they may have previously been infected with the coronavirus and are not currently experiencing symptoms are eligible for the test.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in many states, the antibody test may provide information about past infection to patients who believe they may have been exposed to the coronavirus but were unable to access testing at the time of infection.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger Heath has remained committed to helping

people,” Robert Tomasu RPh, Health and Wellness Merchandiser at Dillon Stores said. “This knowledge also helps clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the virus. I would also encourage anyone with COVID-19 antibodies to consider giving blood to the American Red Cross. The plasma in your blood contains

antibodies that might help patients actively fighting COVID-19 and save lives.”

Kroger Health’s rapid antibody tests are conducted by a licensed health professional using a

fingerstick blood sample.