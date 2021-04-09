Dillons now offering Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines by appointment at 54 pharmacies

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Dillons announced it has received additional supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine via the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership for its 54 Dillons pharmacies locations across the state of Kansas.

The store said it is offering Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines, which may vary by location, following the state and local health departments’ rollout plans.

“We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive whichever vaccine is available to them at the earliest time of eligibility to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access,” said Robert Tomasu, Dillons health and wellness director. “At Dillons, we appreciate the expansion of this collaboration as we continue our efforts to vaccinate Kansans.”

Dillons has supported the phased approach, focusing first on priority populations as defined by federal and state governments.

For specifics on current eligibility, please visit dillons.com/covidvaccine to schedule an appointment. Appointments are mandatory to receive a vaccine.