Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump, coronavirus task force hold briefing on COVID-19 pandemic
1  of  18
Closings and Delays
Aldersgate UMC - Wichita Central Christian Church - Wichita Derby - Woodlawn United Methodist Church Ell-Saline - USD 307 Faith Church - Valley Center Grace Hill Mennotite Church - Whitewater Grace Presbyterian Church - Wichita Heartland Community Church - Wichita New Community Christian Church - Salina Nickerson - USD 309 Olivet Baptist Church Pine Valley Christian Church - Wichita Pleasant Valley UMC - Wichita River Community Church - Wichita Shalom Mennonite Church Triniity United Methodist Church - Hutchinson Trinity Heights United Methodist - Newton United Methodist Church - Cheney
Click here for coronavirus updates

Dillons store hour changes at 24-hour locations part of pandemic preparedness plan

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Dillons plastic bags.jpg

Dillons grocery bag (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kroger Co. released a statement Sunday on behalf of their 24-hour Dillon’s Food Store locations about store hour changes to be cautious of spreading coronavirus.

The company says in their statement “the health and wellbeing of our associates, our customers and our communities is our top priority. As such, we have formed a task force to activate our pandemic preparedness plan and monitor the evolving situation.”

The grocer said their teams are well-prepared and believe everyone deserves to have access to affordable, fresh food.

To focus on cleaning and replenishment, hours at 24-hour locations will be 6:00 a.m. to midnight until further notice. This change impacts stores at the locations listed below. All other stores will adhere to normal business hours.

Wichita

  • Dillons Marketplace – 7707 E Central (Central & Rock)
  • Dillons Marketplace – 10222 W. 21st  (21st and Maize)

Topeka

  • Dillons – 800 NW 25th Street

Hutchinson

  • Dillons Marketplace #97 – 3200 Plaza E Drive

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories