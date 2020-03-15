Dillons store hour changes at 24-hour locations part of pandemic preparedness plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kroger Co. released a statement Sunday on behalf of their 24-hour Dillon’s Food Store locations about store hour changes to be cautious of spreading coronavirus.
The company says in their statement “the health and wellbeing of our associates, our customers and our communities is our top priority. As such, we have formed a task force to activate our pandemic preparedness plan and monitor the evolving situation.”
The grocer said their teams are well-prepared and believe everyone deserves to have access to affordable, fresh food.
To focus on cleaning and replenishment, hours at 24-hour locations will be 6:00 a.m. to midnight until further notice. This change impacts stores at the locations listed below. All other stores will adhere to normal business hours.
Wichita
- Dillons Marketplace – 7707 E Central (Central & Rock)
- Dillons Marketplace – 10222 W. 21st (21st and Maize)
Topeka
- Dillons – 800 NW 25th Street
Hutchinson
- Dillons Marketplace #97 – 3200 Plaza E Drive
