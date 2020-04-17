Dillons to accept SNAP benefits for pickup starting April 21

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Dillons and the Kroger Family of Companies announced the acceptance of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for pickup.

The low-contact, convenient service allows customers to shop online for groceries

on the Dillons or Kroger app and pick up their order curbside at their store.

“Even more customers will have access to the convenience of Dillons Pickup and the social

distancing offered by curbside service, thanks to the new SNAP/EBT payment option,” said

Steve Dreher, president of Dillon Stores. “Our stores across Kansas will accept this type of

payment beginning on Tuesday, April 21.”

“Kroger is rolling out a payment capability across our nearly 2,800 grocery stores to allow

more customers to access fresh, affordable food and essentials through our Pickup service,”

said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “We are committed to supporting all

families as we work together with our associates and communities and government agencies

and health organizations to flatten the curve during this unprecedented pandemic.”

How Pickup Works at Dillons:

Choose your preferred store location on Dillons.com or the Dillons app Shop and place your order for groceries on Dillons.com or the Dillons app Select a pickup date and time and SNAP/EBT as the payment method. If you’re using an

EBT card, you’ll present your payment method at the time of pick up An associate shops for your order When it’s time to pick up your order, look for the pickup signs in the store’s parking lot and

pull into your parking spot then call the number on the sign to let an associate know

you’ve arrived An associate will bring your order out and load it into your car. At this time, EBT card

customers can complete their transaction via a mobile point-of-sale system and pay for

ineligible EBT purchases or any remaining balance with their debit or credit card

Kroger currently offers Pickup at more than 2,000 stores across America. Already live in

Ohio, Kroger anticipates having the ability to support EBT card payments at all stores by the

end of April.

Kroger has taken several steps to support its higher volume of Pickup orders, including hiring additional e-commerce associates, adding more order pick-up slots, increasing customer communication and piloting a pickup-only store location in Cincinnati. Additionally, Kroger has waived the Pickup fee (generally $4.95) for all orders, with no minimum purchase threshold required, to encourage more customers to use the low-contact service during the pandemic

