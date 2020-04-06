Dillons to limit number of in-store customers starting April 7

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KSNW) – Kroger, which owns and operates Dillons stores in Kansas, announced Monday the adoption of customer capacity limits to further encourage physical distancing in stores.

Beginning April 7, the retailer will begin to limit the number of customers to 50% of the international building code’s calculated capacity to allow for proper physical distancing in every store.

For example, the standard building capacity for a grocery store is one person per 60 square feet. Under Kroger’s new reduced capacity limits, the number will be one person per 120 square feet. Kroger will begin to monitor the number of customers per square foot in its stores using its industry-leading QueVision technology, which already provides a count of the customers entering and exiting stores.

“Kroger’s introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products,” said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger’s senior vice president of operations. “During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities.”

Kroger’s new customer capacity limits joins other measures the retailer has established over the last few weeks to promote physical distancing, including the addition of plexiglass partitions, educational floor decals and airing of a healthy habits message via in-store radio to encourage customers to practice good hygiene and spatial awareness.

Kroger and its affiliates stated they have also recently implemented additional protective and preventive measures, including, protective face masks and gloves for associates, associate wellness checks, piloting one-way aisles in select markets, waived prescription delivery fee, and reduced holiday hours,

