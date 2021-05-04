Dillons to offer COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Dillons Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., announced it will offer COVID-19 vaccines to individuals on a walk-in basis without the need to schedule an appointment.

“We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive whichever vaccine is available to them at the earliest time of eligibility to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access,” said Robert Tomasu, Dillons health and wellness director. “At Dillons, we are now making it even easier to obtain a vaccine without the need to schedule an appointment in advance.”

Dillons has supported the phased approach, focusing first on priority populations as defined by federal and state governments. Visit www.dillons.com/covidvaccine for more information on vaccine type available or to schedule an appointment, if desired. Appointments are not necessary to receive a vaccine. Dillons is now offering Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines, which may vary by location, under the state and local health departments’ rollout plans.

As of May 3, 2021, Kroger Health has administered more than 3.66 million COVID-19 vaccines to the communities it serves, including more than 76,000 in Kansas.