Dillons updates store hours, safety measures

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kroger has released an update about what it is doing in Dillons’ stores to restock shelves and to protect workers and customers from the coronavirus.

It says it is working with its suppliers, distribution centers and vendors to replenish products daily. It has also put limits on product purchases.

Dillons will have special shopping hours for senior citizens and other high-risk customers as defined by CDC guidelines. The first hour of operations, or 7 a.m. – 8 a.m.. Monday through Thursday, will be reserved for them.

Kroger is also in the process of installing plexiglass shields at many checkouts to help with social distancing.

The company says workers are permitted to wear protective masks and gloves. It supports healthcare workers getting first priority to obtain protective equipment. Kroger says it is asking government officials to help secure a priority place in line for all grocery workers, after healthcare workers, to have access to protective masks and gloves.

Kroger is also scheduling rotation for cashiers and clerks for frequent handwashing.

Dillons reduced store hours to 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. with some stores staying open until 10 a.m. If you use Google to search store hours, you may not get the correct hours of operation.

The news release from the company says associates are working to ensure in-store, free pickup, delivery and ship services are operational and available to customers.

It is also installing floor graphics to provide visual cues for physical distancing. Dillons is also asking customers to limit the number of family members in their party whenever possible.

Kroger is hiring to help in the stores, manufacturing plants and distribution centers. The greatest need is for associates to serve pickup and online shopping needs and order selectors at the distribution centers in Goddard and Hutchinson.

To apply for a job, visit jobs.dillons.com.

Dillons is giving “Appreciation Pay” to frontline grocery store associates, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service associates for a one-time appreciation bonus of $300 for full-time, hourly associates and $150 for part-time, hourly associates.

