Dinosaur park in Derby to reopen June 1

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Field Station: Dinosaurs plans to reopen for the 2020 season on June 1, which is International Dinosaur Day.

The park plans a full day of celebrating, including:

Unveil a new mural by noted paleo-artist Christopher DiPiazza

Present the world premiere of a live musical show, “The Great Dinosaur Whodunit!” featuring The Mighty T-Rex

Introduce all new T-Rex Games

There will also be a pre-opening event that is free to the public on May 30 and 31. The park says visitors can watch as paleo-artist Chris DiPiazza and local artist Rachel Downs collaborate to create a giant prehistoric mural for the Buried Treasures: Kansas Underground exhibit.

The two-day event will take place in the Field Station’s Base Camp area just outside the park gates. It will feature appearances by The Mighty T-Rex, games, songs and some surprises.

Officials say they will follow state and local guidelines for social distancing as long as COVID-19 continues. They ask people who are feeling ill to stay home.

The park will be open Tuesdays through Sundays, through August 9.

