Catholic Diocese of Wichita celebrates Holy Week online

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – During Holy Week, many parishes in the Diocese of Wichita will be celebrating a bit different. The Diocese says they will be live-streaming their masses online via their YouTube and Facebook channels.
“Most of us –I think– are live streaming mass on Sunday to the best of our ability. So people can actually watch it live at that moment or watch us sometimes during the day,” said Patrick York, Vicar for Priests.
The Diocese says people watching at home should wear their Sunday best, stand, sit and kneel, just like they would at church. People attending the virtual mass are recommended to say the responses out loud and make a spiritual communion.
“To connect themselves in a very special, in a very intimate way to the Eucharistic heart of our Lord and ask our Lord to come into their lives,” said York. “To strengthen them and to grace them at that moment.”
A local parishioner says despite the many challenges the coronavirus is imposing, she is still able to find time to go to her local church.
“I usually come to church when nobody is here, say my prayers and pay my respects to the good man,” said Martha Presley. “Sometimes when the church is locked, I sit out in my car and I pray, he can hear our prayers wherever we are at.”
Presley says she does this because she doesn’t have access to the internet or a computer.
“I don’t have a computer or a laptop so it’s hard on me, but I usually come to church and sit here and talk to the good man,” said Presley.
Schedule for Bishop Kemme mass:
Holy Thursday 5:00 p.m.
Good Friday 3:00 p.m.
Easter Vigil 5:00 p.m.
Easter Sunday 8:30 a.m.
Online Services:
- YouTube click here.
Wichita Metro:
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Sunday Mass 10 am English, 12:30 pm Spanish
Tuesday Chrism Mass 11 am; Spanish Mass 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday 12 pm
Holy Thursday 5 pm; Adoration 7-8 p.m.
Good Friday Liturgy 3 pm; 7 pm Spanish
Good Friday Stations 12 p.m.; Spanish Stations 6:30 p.m
Easter Vigil 5 pm
Easter Sunday 8:30 am
Christ the King
Sunday Mass 9 am
Church of the Blessed Sacrament
Sunday Vigil 5:15 pm
Sunday Mass 9 am, 11 am
Daily Mass Monday-Wednesday: 8:00am
Good Friday Liturgy 3 pm
Easter Sunday 9 am, 11 am
Church of the Magdalen
Palm Sunday 9:30 am
Mon-Wed 7 am
Holy Thursday 7 pm
Good Friday Liturgy 3pm
Easter Vigil 9 pm
Easter Sunday 9:30 am
Church of the Resurrection
Sunday 8:30 am
Mon-Wed 8 am
Holy Thursday 7 pm
Good Friday Liturgy 7pm
Holy Savior
Sunday Mass 10 am | Daily Mass 8:30 am
Holy Thursday 7:30 pm
Good Friday Liturgy 7:30 pm
Easter Vigil 9 pm
St. Anne
Sunday Mass 10 am English, 12:30 pm Spanish
Daily Mass at 8 am
St. Catherine of Siena
Sunday Mass 9 am
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Sunday Mass 8:45am
St. Francis of Assisi
Sunday Mass 10 am
Holy Thursday 7 pm
Good Friday Liturgy 7 pm
Easter Vigil 7 pm
St. Joseph
Sunday Mass 10 am, Latin Mass 10:45 am
St. Paul University Parish (WSU)
Sunday Mass 10 am
These Mass times and prayers are temporary and are being offered during the suspension of inperson Masses at all parishes in the diocese.
While participating in an online Mass, please pray an Act of Spiritual Communion.
Throughout the diocese:
Andover – St. Vincent de Paul
Palm Sunday Mass: Vigil 5 pm, 9 and 11 am
Mon-Wed 8:10 am
Holy Thursday 7 pm
Good Friday Liturgy 7 pm
Easter Vigil 8 pm
Easter Sunday 9 and 11 am
Augusta – St. James
Palm Sunday Mass 9 am
Mon/Tues at 8 am
Wednesday 6 pm
Holy Thursday 7 pm
Good Friday Liturgy 7 pm
Easter Sunday 9 am
Council Grove – St. Rose of Lima | Strong City – St. Anthony
Derby – St. Mary
Sunday Mass 9 am
Fredonia – Sacred Heart | Neodesha – St. Ignatius
Goddard – Church of the Holy Spirit
Sunday Mass 10 am
Daily Mass 8 am
Hutchinson – Church of the Holy Cross
Palm Sunday 10 am
Holy Thursday 7 pm
Easter Sunday 10am
Hutchinson – Our Lady of Guadalupe
Independence – St. Andrew | Cherryvale – St. Francis
Kingman – St. Patrick
Sunday Mass 10 am
Lyons – St. Paul | Bushton – Holy Name
Sunday Mass 10:30 am English, 12:30 pm Spanish
Daily Mass M/T, Fri/Sat. 8 am; 7 pm Wednesday; 8 am Thursday in Spanish
Newton – Our Lady of Guadalupe
Sunday Mass 9 am English, 12:30 pm Spanish
Holy Thursday 7 pm bilingual
Good Friday Liturgy 3 pm English, 6 pm Spanish
Ost – St. Joseph| Mount Vernon – St. Rose | Waterloo – St. Louis
Holy Thursday- 6:30pm
Good Friday Liturgy 6:30 pm
Easter Vigil 4:30 pm
Sunday 9am
Parsons – St. Patrick
Sunday Mass 10 am
Daily Mass M//W/TH/F 8 am, Tuesday 5:30 pm
Pittsburg – Our Lady of Lourdes
Sunday Mass 9 am English, 12 pm Spanish
Schulte – St. Peter the Apostle
Winfield – Holy Name| St. Mary, Oxford
Palm Sunday 9:30 a.m.
Holy Thursday 7 p.m.
Good Friday 7 p.m.
Easter Vigil 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday 9:30 a.m.
For more information regarding about he Diocese of Wichita click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Searching for a cure: Wichita native helps lead the nation’s fight against COVID-19
- Republicans and Democrats at odds trying to protect small businesses
- Bar owner removes $3,714 worth of bills stapled to the walls to give to unemployed staff
- How coronavirus spread through a birthday and a funeral in Chicago
- Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Wednesday