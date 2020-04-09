Catholic Diocese of Wichita celebrates Holy Week online

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – During Holy Week, many parishes in the Diocese of Wichita will be celebrating a bit different. The Diocese says they will be live-streaming their masses online via their YouTube and Facebook channels.

“Most of us –I think– are live streaming mass on Sunday to the best of our ability. So people can actually watch it live at that moment or watch us sometimes during the day,” said Patrick York, Vicar for Priests.

The Diocese says people watching at home should wear their Sunday best, stand, sit and kneel, just like they would at church. People attending the virtual mass are recommended to say the responses out loud and make a spiritual communion.

“To connect themselves in a very special, in a very intimate way to the Eucharistic heart of our Lord and ask our Lord to come into their lives,” said York. “To strengthen them and to grace them at that moment.”

A local parishioner says despite the many challenges the coronavirus is imposing, she is still able to find time to go to her local church.

“I usually come to church when nobody is here, say my prayers and pay my respects to the good man,” said Martha Presley. “Sometimes when the church is locked, I sit out in my car and I pray, he can hear our prayers wherever we are at.”

Presley says she does this because she doesn’t have access to the internet or a computer.

“I don’t have a computer or a laptop so it’s hard on me, but I usually come to church and sit here and talk to the good man,” said Presley.

Schedule for Bishop Kemme mass:

Holy Thursday 5:00 p.m.

Good Friday 3:00 p.m.

Easter Vigil 5:00 p.m.

Easter Sunday 8:30 a.m.

Online Services:

Wichita Metro:

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Sunday Mass 10 am English, 12:30 pm Spanish

Tuesday Chrism Mass 11 am; Spanish Mass 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday 12 pm

Holy Thursday 5 pm; Adoration 7-8 p.m.

Good Friday Liturgy 3 pm; 7 pm Spanish

Good Friday Stations 12 p.m.; Spanish Stations 6:30 p.m

Easter Vigil 5 pm

Easter Sunday 8:30 am

Christ the King

Sunday Mass 9 am

Church of the Blessed Sacrament

Sunday Vigil 5:15 pm

Sunday Mass 9 am, 11 am

Daily Mass Monday-Wednesday: 8:00am

Good Friday Liturgy 3 pm

Easter Sunday 9 am, 11 am

Church of the Magdalen

Palm Sunday 9:30 am

Mon-Wed 7 am

Holy Thursday 7 pm

Good Friday Liturgy 3pm

Easter Vigil 9 pm

Easter Sunday 9:30 am

Church of the Resurrection

Sunday 8:30 am

Mon-Wed 8 am

Holy Thursday 7 pm

Good Friday Liturgy 7pm

Holy Savior

Sunday Mass 10 am | Daily Mass 8:30 am

Holy Thursday 7:30 pm

Good Friday Liturgy 7:30 pm

Easter Vigil 9 pm

St. Anne

Sunday Mass 10 am English, 12:30 pm Spanish

Daily Mass at 8 am

St. Catherine of Siena

Sunday Mass 9 am

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Sunday Mass 8:45am

St. Francis of Assisi

Sunday Mass 10 am

Holy Thursday 7 pm

Good Friday Liturgy 7 pm

Easter Vigil 7 pm

St. Joseph

Sunday Mass 10 am, Latin Mass 10:45 am

St. Paul University Parish (WSU)

Sunday Mass 10 am

St. Thomas Aquinas

These Mass times and prayers are temporary and are being offered during the suspension of inperson Masses at all parishes in the diocese.

While participating in an online Mass, please pray an Act of Spiritual Communion.

Throughout the diocese:

Andover – St. Vincent de Paul

Palm Sunday Mass: Vigil 5 pm, 9 and 11 am

Mon-Wed 8:10 am

Holy Thursday 7 pm

Good Friday Liturgy 7 pm

Easter Vigil 8 pm

Easter Sunday 9 and 11 am

Augusta – St. James

Palm Sunday Mass 9 am

Mon/Tues at 8 am

Wednesday 6 pm

Holy Thursday 7 pm

Good Friday Liturgy 7 pm

Easter Sunday 9 am

Council Grove – St. Rose of Lima | Strong City – St. Anthony

Derby – St. Mary

Sunday Mass 9 am

Fredonia – Sacred Heart | Neodesha – St. Ignatius

Frontenac – Sacred Heart

Goddard – Church of the Holy Spirit

Sunday Mass 10 am

Daily Mass 8 am

Hutchinson – Church of the Holy Cross

Palm Sunday 10 am

Holy Thursday 7 pm

Easter Sunday 10am

Hutchinson – Our Lady of Guadalupe

Independence – St. Andrew | Cherryvale – St. Francis

Kingman – St. Patrick

Sunday Mass 10 am

Lyons – St. Paul | Bushton – Holy Name

Sunday Mass 10:30 am English, 12:30 pm Spanish

Daily Mass M/T, Fri/Sat. 8 am; 7 pm Wednesday; 8 am Thursday in Spanish

Newton – Our Lady of Guadalupe

Sunday Mass 9 am English, 12:30 pm Spanish

Holy Thursday 7 pm bilingual

Good Friday Liturgy 3 pm English, 6 pm Spanish

Ost – St. Joseph| Mount Vernon – St. Rose | Waterloo – St. Louis

Holy Thursday- 6:30pm

Good Friday Liturgy 6:30 pm

Easter Vigil 4:30 pm

Sunday 9am

Parsons – St. Patrick

Sunday Mass 10 am

Daily Mass M//W/TH/F 8 am, Tuesday 5:30 pm

Pittsburg – Our Lady of Lourdes

Sunday Mass 9 am English, 12 pm Spanish

Schulte – St. Peter the Apostle

Winfield – Holy Name| St. Mary, Oxford

Palm Sunday 9:30 a.m.

Holy Thursday 7 p.m.

Good Friday 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday 9:30 a.m.

For more information regarding about he Diocese of Wichita click here.

LATEST STORIES: