Do you have travel plans? Experts expect travel numbers will increase during fall break

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Will the high number of COVID-19 cases affect Wichitans travel plans this time of year?
AAA expects more people will be heading out the doors. They say they’re already getting calls from people asking where they can travel, what cities are open, and what flights are available. Because of this, the organization expects the travel peak will hit during the months of October and November.
“I do think that numbers are going to rise. We did not see a lot of traveling during Labor Day, we didn’t see a lot of traveling during Memorial Day, especially Memorial Day, but I think Thanksgiving we are going to see a lot more people even if it is that car trip to go see grandma or aunts and uncles,” said Matt Bert, travel agent with AAA.
If you do plan on traveling during the holidays, AAA suggests going by car to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- Police arrest homeless man in death 23-year-old woman found in South Salt Lake parking lot
- With postponed game, Chiefs fans celebrate primetime win Monday night at Arrowhead
- Defense leads Chiefs in win over Patriots
- Kansas to get 870K COVID-19 tests, sets hospitalization mark
- USD 259 BOE: Fans will be allowed at fall games with certain restrictions