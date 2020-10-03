Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Do you have travel plans? Experts expect travel numbers will increase during fall break

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Will the high number of COVID-19 cases affect Wichitans travel plans this time of year?

AAA expects more people will be heading out the doors. They say they’re already getting calls from people asking where they can travel, what cities are open, and what flights are available. Because of this, the organization expects the travel peak will hit during the months of October and November.

“I do think that numbers are going to rise. We did not see a lot of traveling during Labor Day, we didn’t see a lot of traveling during Memorial Day, especially Memorial Day, but I think Thanksgiving we are going to see a lot more people even if it is that car trip to go see grandma or aunts and uncles,” said Matt Bert, travel agent with AAA.

If you do plan on traveling during the holidays, AAA suggests going by car to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories