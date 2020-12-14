Doctor says vaccine is here but we need to keep wearing that mask

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Kansas.

Intensive care nurse Kristen Garrett and four of her colleagues were given the COVID-19 vaccine Monday at 11:12 a.m. at Ascension Via Christi.

“It is spectacular news,” said Dr. Sheryl Beard, a family doctor in Wichita. “But now is not the time to let up. I liken COVID and the vaccine to putting out a fire, like a very large forest fire. The larger the fire is, the less the fire hose is going to be able to extinguish.”

Like so many, Dr. Beard is awaiting that vaccine.

“It is hard. Obviously, I love my family, and I want to go see my mom and dad and siblings and spend time with them and spend Christmas with them,” said Dr. Beard. “And it’s going to be tough this year.”

Dr. Beard said she can both sympathize and empathize with people during this time of COVID, but the job goes on as the wait for the vaccine goes on.

When the vaccine is available, Dr. Beard said she will get the shot.

“I will get the vaccine. I trust in the science behind it,” said Dr. Beard. “I trust the manufacturers have done their due diligence so I am a believer.”

Dr. Beard said they continue to do testing for COVID at her work. She said they continue to see people with suspected cases of COVID at the end of the day to avoid possible contamination.

“But for the most part, patients are appreciative of us and (are) doing their due diligence,” said Dr. Beard. “I want people to understand COVID is here, and we need to do what we can to stop the spread. The vaccine is very, very good news. But let us all do what we can.”

Dr. Beard said in the meantime we need to continue social distancing and wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the virus.