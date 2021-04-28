Doctors: More parents refuse COVID tests for their sick kids

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Doctors are reporting that more parents are refusing to have their sick children tested for the coronavirus because they don’t want to deal with the hassle if the result is positive.

The Kansas City Star reports that Pediatric Partners in Overland Park, recently posted an alert on its Facebook page exhorting parents to stay vigilant because so many weren’t following testing advice.

Pediatrician Kristen Stuppy says that “from a public health perspective it scares me.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children and teens who have COVID-19 symptoms should be tested immediately — “especially important if they have in-person in school, sports or jobs, so that anyone who may have been exposed can be alerted.” They also need to isolate.