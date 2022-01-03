Doctors worry about hospital capacity as virus cases surge

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Doctors are worried about hospital capacity in the Wichita area amid the latest surge in virus cases and the ongoing staff shortages.

The high number of COVID-19 cases along with other patients who need hospital care is leading to long waits in emergency rooms across Kansas’ largest city.

Dr. Tom Moore, who oversees Wesley hospital’s COVID-19 unit, said patients are waiting for days in emergency departments for a bed to open up in the hospital.

Dr. Sam Antonios, Ascension Via Christi’s chief clinical officer, said the surge is straining staff resources. Antonios said everyone should get vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu to slow the spread of those viruses.