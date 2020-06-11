Dodge City City Hall closed to public after employee tests positive for coronavirus

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – An employee at City Hall in Dodge City has tested positive for COVID-19. The city has closed City Hall to the public until further notice.

“We were notified this morning that one of our employees within City Hall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” said City Manager Nick Hernandez, in a news release. “We have also closed City Hall until further notice while additional testing and monitoring of employees takes place.”

Other employees who had contact with the individual are being tested and are on self-quarantine until health officials clear them.

Hernandez says all City workers have been following safety procedures since before City Hall reopened to the public on June 1.

Those procedures include wearing face masks when assisting the public, washing hands frequently, and staying behind plexiglass barriers at public counters.

Dodge City Municipal Court will continue to operate by appointment only and for scheduled hearings.

Residents who need to pay a utility bill can pay online at DodgeCity.org, or place a check or cash in a dropbox on the north side of City Hall. Please include account information. Residents can also call 620-253-7533 for assistance in English or 620-253-6879 for assistance in Spanish, to pay over the phone.

For Development Services and Inspections, call 620-225-8105 to schedule an inspection or permit review. You may also download permits and licensing applications.

LATEST STORIES: