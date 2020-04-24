Dodge City commissioners give up salaries to help with budget shortfall

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The city commissioners in Dodge City say they are facing an estimated loss of nearly $3 million from the 2020 budget because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city says they expect a shortfall in sales tax, property tax, interest, transient guest tax and franchise fees. The commissioners say substantial cuts will be needed to make up for the lost revenue.

During their meeting Monday night, the commissioners said the first priority should be eliminating their salaries for 2020.

“We didn’t get in this for the pay,” said Commissioner Kent Smoll. “We got into this because we really appreciate the City. There’s not going to be much savings, I understand. But it’s partly the principle. We are asking employees to give things up; I want to give up that.”

“We are looking at elimination positions, and I’m not going to eliminate any position as long as I’m taking a salary,” said Commissioner Brian Delzeit.

The City of Dodge City is also:

Reducing its general fund cash reserves by 25%

Offering a one-time incentive increase to the City’s early retirement program for those eligible to retire in 2020

Eliminating four positions permanently

If those cuts are not enough, other options that are being considered are six to eight-week furloughs and no annual longevity bonuses to employees.

LATEST STORIES: