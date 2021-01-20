Dodge City drops mask ordinance

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The City Commission of Dodge City has voted to rescind the mask ordinance that was put in place in mid-November.

The commissioners voted 3 to 1 in favor of ending the ordinance. They say the daily average of coronavirus cases in Ford County has been decreasing.

City Manager Nick Hernandez said that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is showing that the 14-day rolling average of cases in Ford County is down by 81% since the ordinance was put into effect.

Commissioners say it will now be up to businesses and individuals to continue the downward trend by choosing to keep wearing a mask. They ask that customers follow the request of business and public places that still request that masks be worn.

If the number of coronavirus cases starts to trend upward again, the commission will consider putting a mask ordinance back in effect.

City of Dodge City government-owned facilities will continue to require face masks.